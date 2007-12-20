BBFC Makes Take-Two Sad

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sadclown.jpgI can almost imagine in my head how this all went down. The Video Appeals Committee overturns the British Board of Film Classification's decision not to grant Manhunt 2 a rating, and the folks at Take-Two start setting up this massive, celebratory pizza party. Then the BBFC decides to apply for judicial review of the VAC's decision. As this news hits Take-Two central and a stunned hush breaks out over the jubilant office, the pizza arrives. Someone starts sobbing.

"We are disappointed that the BBFC has decided to appeal its own Video Appeals Committee's judgment in favor of an 18-plus certificate for Manhunt 2," said Take-Two chairman Strauss Zelnick.

"We believe the VAC decision was correct and do not understand the BBFC's decision to expend further public resources to censor a game that contains content well within the bounds established by the BBFC's 18-plus ratings certification."

See? The news is always more interesting if you apply the vast power of the human imagination to it. Otherwise this would have just been a giant "Duh!" of a story, but now we have a gripping tale of tragedy for the ages. Were it a movie it would end with the sound of quiet tears as the camera slowly zooms in on a pile of forgotten pizza boxes.

Take-Two disappointed with BBFC decision [GamesIndustry.biz]

