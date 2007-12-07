Beats Available In US PSP Store

I don't simply like London Studio's Beats for the PSP. I'm hooked. Just cannot stop playing it. Americans haven't been able to start playing it, however, as the game was only initially available in the European and Australian PSP Stores. That changes today, since it'll be in the US store for the bargain price of $US 5. If you fancy rhythm action and know how to put an MP3 on your PSP, you can't argue with $US 5.