Best Buy Raking In Gamer Dough

bb00-1.jpgBest Buy's third quarter profits were up 52% from last year, according to the company. So what made all that money? Yeah, you've probably already guessed it since we're writing about the news here. Apparently big ticket purchases drove the earnings, including game consoles (along with notebook computers, nav devices and flat-panel tvs).

We don't know just how greatly game consoles affected Best Buy's profits, but seeing as they surely lead (even if indirectly) to more television sales, BB has to be pretty happy with the state of the gaming industry at the moment. How many of you picked up big screen or HDTVs primarily for gaming?

Best Buy Q3 profit up 52% on strong game sales [gamesindustry][image]

