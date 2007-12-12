The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rokuga3.jpg There's a big PSP firmware update hitting Japan on December 18th. Version 3.80 brings the ability for the new Slim PSPs to record 1seg digital broadcasts to Memory Sticks. It isn't possible to record while using the internet or during gameplay, however. It can apparently go into sleep mode while recording as well. What else? An internet radio station will also be made available. The PSP's RSS capabilities will be strengthened. Video clips can be searched by scene. A series of demos and wallpapers will be made available via PSP WiFi spots on the 18th as well. Most are from Sony's PSP greatest hits line and include: new Ape Escape (demo and wallpaper), Doko demo issyo: Let's Gakkou! PSP the Best (demo, wallpaper, promo clip), LocoRoco PSP the BEST (demo, wallpaper), Ape Escape: Pipo Saru Racer PSP the Best (demo) and Japan-only Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaiki da (demo). Hrm, not a bad update at all! The cat totally approves.

Big PSP Update [Famitsu]

