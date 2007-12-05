Bionic Commando, By Volvo

Nothing says Bionic Commando like a Volvo C30, am I right? Therefore, Swedish developer GRIN, responsible for development duties on the Capcom follow up, and, I assume, someone in marketing have decided to bedazzle a C30 with loads of Bionic Commando stickers. The final product? A Volvo with Bionic Commando stickers. These kinds of marketing tactics don't just fall out of the sky, people. It's hard, hard work.
