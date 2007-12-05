Bioshock - Wider Is Better

Back when it was first revealed that BioShock developers had made some very odd widescreen choices, cropping the standard 4::3 mode instead of starting with widescreen and cropping to achieve standard, many people called 'no big deal' on the situation. Now that the Xbox 360 patch has dropped adding true widescreen, Videogamer.com has posted comparison shots of old widescreen versus new, and the difference is amazing. I'd daresay owners of the game might want to play through it again to get the full experience of BioShock in really-real widescreen. Hit the link for more comparison shots.

