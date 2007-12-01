BioShock DLC, Fixes Due Next Week

The Shacknews crew got word from 2K Games that Xbox 360 and PC gamers will be on the receiving end of some fresh BioShock content next week. The downloadable goods consist of extra plasmids, a harder difficulty that disables Vita-Chambers and more. Those particularly annoyed by BioShock's widescreen display implementation will also find a fix for that. The full when, what, how and why is at Shacknews.

BioShock Patches, Free Plasmid DLC to Hit Next Week [Shacknews]