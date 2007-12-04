BioShock DLC Hits Today With Sonic Boom Plasmid

Take-Two just announced that the new BioShock downloadable content pack for the Xbox 360 and Games for Windows hit today. More importantly, the press release details what the four new plasmids and gene tonics are included in the pack:

* Sonic Boom: Hurls creatures and objects back with a blast of force * EVE saver: Enables Plasmids to use less EVE * Vending Expert: Reduces prices in the vending machines * Machine Buster: Increases the amount of damage players deal to cameras, bots and turrets

The pack also coimes with a new 360-only achievement. Brass Balls gives players who beat the game on the hard difficulty without dying 100 points. The pack also adds a widescreen option as well as several other "enhancements" to the game.

"As one of the highest rated games of the year, we wanted to continue to connect with the fans that made BioShock such an overwhelming retail and critically-acclaimed hit," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "We are excited to offer new downloadable content that will extend and enhance the replay value of this title."

The game will update automatically when you log into Xbox Live.

