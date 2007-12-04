The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BioShock DLC Hits Today With Sonic Boom Plasmid

bioshocker.jpgTake-Two just announced that the new BioShock downloadable content pack for the Xbox 360 and Games for Windows hit today. More importantly, the press release details what the four new plasmids and gene tonics are included in the pack:

* Sonic Boom: Hurls creatures and objects back with a blast of force * EVE saver: Enables Plasmids to use less EVE * Vending Expert: Reduces prices in the vending machines * Machine Buster: Increases the amount of damage players deal to cameras, bots and turrets

The pack also coimes with a new 360-only achievement. Brass Balls gives players who beat the game on the hard difficulty without dying 100 points. The pack also adds a widescreen option as well as several other "enhancements" to the game.

"As one of the highest rated games of the year, we wanted to continue to connect with the fans that made BioShock such an overwhelming retail and critically-acclaimed hit," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "We are excited to offer new downloadable content that will extend and enhance the replay value of this title."

The game will update automatically when you log into Xbox Live.

2K Games Releases Downloadable Content and Enhancements for BioShock [Take 2]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles