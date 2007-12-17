BioShock Propaganda Goes to the Grocery Store

Sometimes you see a Photoshop fake that is SO good you just wish it was real. Such is the case with this genius and extremely well executed pic from SomethingAwful. Having just re-played through the first few hours of BioShock again in an effort to show my friend how beautiful the game is, I got to see the whole Andrew Ryan speech on Rapture over again. It always made me laugh with its little slideshow presentation and self aggrandising rhetoric. So I had a good laugh over this little image that a friend of mine emailed me and thought I would share it with other BioShock fans. I don't care how crappy or far away the store was, if they had this on their shopping carts I would find an excuse to shop there every day.