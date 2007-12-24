BioWare Christmas Card Wins Christmas

Best Christmas card of 2007? Don't be silly, we wouldn't award prizes for seasonal greetings. That would be shallow. Hypothetically speaking, though, if we did, then yeah, this would be the best Christmas card of 2007, if only for the extra yard they went in coining a Mass Effect Christmas poem.
GameSetWatch's 2007 Game Company Xmas Card Countdown: PopCap To BioWare [GSW]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink