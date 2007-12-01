The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Blizzard Hoped WoW Would Sell A Million

south_park_wow2.jpgBlizzard never expected that WoW would become the fastest selling drug since the two-way tie between Krispy Kremes and cocaine—according to a recent interview with former Blizzard man Bill Roper.

You have to remember...that the most successful American MMORPG at that time was EverQuest with about 500,000 players.

He continues:

It would have been impossible to predict that World of Warcraft would take off as a cultural phenomenon as it did, but those are the kind of surprises that you like to get in life.

No, getting an extra cheeseburger in your value meal is a surprise. The situation with WoW would better be classified as a miraculous industry-crushing bolt from the heavens. Roper: 'We hoped WoW would sell a million' [cvg]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles