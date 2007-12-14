Blizzard Next-Gen MMO Confirmed By Blue

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lostbikinghope.jpgBack in April we reported on Blizzard's jobs site listing positions opening for a "next-gen MMO", which of course led to wild shouts of "World of Starcraft!", "World of Diablo!", and my personal favorite, "World of Lost Vikings!, while some speculated that the job listings were simply for work on a World of Warcraft expansion. The issue was brought up in the WoW forums earlier this month, which garnered the highly-revered blue response!

No, it is an unannounced next-gen MMO.

And that doesn't mean an expansion for World of Warcraft either.

For those of you with lives, the blue post on the WoW forums is the colour of Blizzard staffers - in this case Drysc - and considered sacrosanct by the WoW community. While we still don't know exactly what it is, we at least know what it's not.

New MMO from Blizzard in the works [WoW Forums via GamesIndustry.biz]

