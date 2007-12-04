The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Blizzavision Conference Call

repropay1.jpgThis morning, Activision and Blizzard cracked the OJ for an AM conference call to investors (and of course, interested gaming media). It was a bit too early for our weekend hangovers to stand, but luckily MTV's Stephen Totilo wrote an extensive account of the meeting. Here are the highlights aside from rumours of Dark Elf McMuffin ingestion: • WoW is not coming to consoles. • But if a Blizzard title were to come to consoles, Blizzard would manage it. • Actiblizzard will have 15% of worldwide gaming market and 6000 employees. • Blizzard announced their revenue for the year: $US 1.1 billion. Reports suggest that upon the announcement, Activision quickly moved a nearby file over their crotch.

Activision Blizzard Update [MTVmultiplayer][image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles