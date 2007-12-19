The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bomberman Also Due For iPods, But Goes Walkies

bomberpod.jpgTwo iPod games in one day? Not bad work. Surely enough to keep the kinds of people who are happy playing iPod games happy. But no, today we were meant to get three new iPod games, with the third being Hudson's Bomberman. The game turned up on the iTune store, was available for $US 5, but then promptly disappeared, and at time of writing hasn't come back. Come on, Bomberman. If you come back, we won't say anything awful about the iPod's control layout for at least one whole day.
[thanks Mascott!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles