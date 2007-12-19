Bomberman Also Due For iPods, But Goes Walkies

Two iPod games in one day? Not bad work. Surely enough to keep the kinds of people who are happy playing iPod games happy. But no, today we were meant to get three new iPod games, with the third being Hudson's Bomberman. The game turned up on the iTune store, was available for $US 5, but then promptly disappeared, and at time of writing hasn't come back. Come on, Bomberman. If you come back, we won't say anything awful about the iPod's control layout for at least one whole day.

[thanks Mascott!]