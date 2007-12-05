The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Bon Voyage

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Sing It Loud (And Off-Key)

I leave tomorrow afternoon (that's Thursday Australia time) for the states and a very cold home. Funny enough, after about 24 hours of travel I will arrive at our Denver home tomorrow afternoon. The more I do this trip the more I dislike it. What I've found is that I'm absolutely fine with being on one plane for up to as much as 10 hours, but anything over than, and certainly 14 hours, and I start to get a little stir crazy. It's been a fun trip, full of adventure, relaxation, reading and not a little work.

As much as I love Australia, I can't wait to be back home, cocooned in the house by a fire in the dead of a Denver Winter. I won't have much time to relax though, the Denver Funde Razer kicks off on Dec. 12, AKA next Wednesday. I hope some of our readers will be coming to check it out.

