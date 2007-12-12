British Raid France In Search Of Wiis

In Britain, Wiis are as rare as hen's teeth. You just can't find one. But in France, well, the French are harder to please, non? So there are still Wiis to be found, here and there. With Britain and France separated by naught but a rail tunnel and a shallow pond, British retailers are putting two and two together and are heading off to France to get their hands on a Wii for Christmas. After all, paying retail sure beats paying £1,000,000. A boat-ride, armful of duty-free Marlboros, case of Stella and a Wii...it's the perfect day trip, really.

French trips for Wii [Daily Mirror]