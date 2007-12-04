British Sales Charts

OK, Britain. Battle stations. It's no longer a rumour, a threat whispered on the wind: Pre-Christmas madness is real, and has well and truly taken hold. You've no other option but to hold tight and weather the storm until the new year.

1) Brain Training 2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii) 3) More Brain Training 4) Assassin's Creed (360) 5) Super Mario Galaxy 6) Call of Duty 4 (360) 7) NFS: ProStreet (PS2) 8) Big Brain Academy (Wii) 9) High School Musical (PS2) 10) The Simpsons Game (PS2)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]