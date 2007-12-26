The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

British Sales Charts

chester.jpgHoliday revellers across the UK are in full-blown party mode this week. The cause of celebration? The end of EA's Christmas reign of terror, which between FIFA and the Need for Speed series stretches back as far as living memory permits. Instead, taking the top spots for the all-important week ending December 22 are titles for - wait for it - Nintendo platforms, with both Brain Training titles taking the #1 & #2 spots, while Mario & Sonic came in at #3. EA, meanwhile, don't even crack the top ten. Ding dong, dead witches, etc etc.

1) More Brain Training
2) Brain Training
3) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics
4) Call of Duty 4 (360)
5) Wii Play
6) Assassin's Creed (360)
7) Assassin's Creed (PS3)
8) Mario Galaxy
9) Call of Duty 4 (PS3)
10) Mario Party 8

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles