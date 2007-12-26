British Sales Charts

Holiday revellers across the UK are in full-blown party mode this week. The cause of celebration? The end of EA's Christmas reign of terror, which between FIFA and the Need for Speed series stretches back as far as living memory permits. Instead, taking the top spots for the all-important week ending December 22 are titles for - wait for it - Nintendo platforms, with both Brain Training titles taking the #1 & #2 spots, while Mario & Sonic came in at #3. EA, meanwhile, don't even crack the top ten. Ding dong, dead witches, etc etc.

1) More Brain Training

2) Brain Training

3) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics

4) Call of Duty 4 (360)

5) Wii Play

6) Assassin's Creed (360)

7) Assassin's Creed (PS3)

8) Mario Galaxy

9) Call of Duty 4 (PS3)

10) Mario Party 8

