Broussard Tries to Quell DNF Hysteria

Perhaps George Broussard forgets that some of us have been waiting to play, even see Duke Nukem Forever for longer than a lot of new gamers have been playing games. Heck not only was my son not yet born, I wasn't married when the game was first announced. It's been ten years folks, well nearly.
Broussard seemed a little taken aback by the reaction to his announcement last night that there would be a "teaser video" hitting today around noon Central Time. So taken aback, in fact, that he decided to amend his statement.
Guys just to manage expectations...
This is a teaser. It's not a full blown trailer like the 2001 trailer (but something like that is coming). I tried to be clear about that in the message board post, so just bear in mind that it's a teaser :)
Enjoy.
I suspect visions of torch-carrying, lynch-pondering gamers, not sugar-plums, dancing in his head, spurred the second statement. We'll make sure to get the video up, or a link to it, just as soon as it goes live. I plan to be disappointed.
Update [3D Realms]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink