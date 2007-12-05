The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BSG Advergame Channels Every Extend Extra

bsgadvergame.jpgCasual game developer Blackdot has created one of the best Battlestar Galactica video games ever by taking a proven concept and slapping on Battlestar graphics. Raptor's Revenge, the free to play advergame created to coincide with the release of Battlestar Galactica: Razor on DVD, is pretty much Every Extend Extra. Your Raptor is out of guns and has switched to nukes, seemingly detonating itself amidst waves of Cylon forces, creating chain reactions that take out massive numbers of enemies at a time. It actually plays pretty well, and would be quite enjoyable if not for the long, unskippable trailer that plays out before every game. Annoying, but necessary. Them DVDs ain't gonna sell themselves now.

Raptor's Revenge At Kewlbox [Kewlbox.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles