Burnout Paradise Demo Coming Dec. 13th

We knew the Burnout Paradise demo would be making its way to Xbox 360 and PS3 sometime in December in anticipation of the January 22nd launch date. Now it's confirmed, per countdown clock on Criterion's site, that the Burnout Paradise demo will be coming December 13th. Despite a fantastic year of racing games, I can't wait for the arcade style speed and destruction of a true next gen current gen Burnout title. Maybe it can finally quell our instinct to run real drivers off the road.

