Burnout Paradise Soundtrack Revealed

EA is known for their strong and varied game soundtracks, but lately their song lists have made me scratch my head and wonder if I even qualify to write about music anymore, what with all the bands I haven't recognised. Not so with Burnout Paradise, which features at least 10 tracks I could sing for you (badly) right now, including the Guns N' Roses masterpiece, Paradise City - which was really a no brainer considering that's where the game takes place.
Other artists I recognise include Adam and the Ants, Faith No More, Alice in Chains, Jimmy Eat World, and Twisted Sister with I Wanna Rock, which pretty much guaranteed EA $US 60 of my hard-earned monies. Hit the jump for the full track list while I load up my iPod and drive my broken blue Nissan Sentra dangerously down the highway shouting Dee Snider vocals at the top of my lungs.
EA Announces the Adrenaline Infusing Soundtrack for Burnout Paradise
Rock Paradise City With the Smash Hit Single From Guns N' Roses
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) announced today that Guns N' Roses' high-intensity rock anthem Paradise City headlines the playlist in Burnout™ Paradise for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ videogame system. The music propels the game into high speed action with forty major artists including Alice in Chains, Jane's Addiction, Soundgarden, Twisted Sister, Jimmy Eat World and N.E.R.D., as well as rising stars Airbourne, Jupiter One and Junkie XL who have been signed to EA's own music label, Artwerk.
Set to release January 22, 2008, Burnout Paradise offers a true open world environment built for intense speed, excitement, and exploration with Paradise City. Feel the aggression in the streets off and online1, as friends can connect instantly in one another's game to heat up the competition.
Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive of Music and Music Marketing at EA, said, "Burnout is one of the world's most popular racing franchises and demands a soundtrack that matches the game's intensity at every level. We believe we've crafted a truly volatile mix of rock's most dangerous tracks — beginning with the iconic 'Paradise City' — for an audio fuel as explosive as the game itself."
The complete in-game soundtrack for Burnout Paradise includes:
ARTIST SONG Adam And The Ants - Stand And Deliver Agent Blue - Snowhill Airbourne - Too Much, Too Young, Too Fast Alice In Chains - Would? Army Of Me - Going Through Changes Avril Lavigne - Girlfriend B'z - FRICTION Brain Failure feat. Dicky Barrett - Coming Down To Beijing Brand New - The Archers Bows Have Broken Bromheads Jacket - Fight Music For The Fight Depeche Mode - Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix) Faith No More - Epic Guns N' Roses - Paradise City Innerpartysystem - Heart Of Fire Jane's Addiction - Stop! Jimmy Eat World - Electable (Give It Up) Junkie XL feat. Lauren Rocket - Cities In Dust Jupiter One - Fire Away Kerli - Creepshow Killswitch Engage - My Curse LCD Soundsystem - Us V. Them Make Good Your Escape - Beautiful Ruin Maxeen - Block Out The World Mexicolas - Come Clean N.E.R.D. - Rockstar (Jason Nevins Mix) Never Heard Of It2 - Finger On The Trigger Operator - Nothing To Lose Permanent ME - Until You Leave Saosin - Collapse Seether - Fake It Senses Fail - Calling All Cars Showing Off To Thieves2 - Everyone Has Their Secrets Skybombers - It Goes Off Soundgarden - Rusty Cage Sugarcult - Dead Living Swervedriver - Duel The Photo Atlas - Red Orange Yellow The Pigeon Detectives - I'm Not Sorry The Styles - Glitter Hits (J.J. Puig Mix) Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock
Burnout Paradise has been rated E10+ by the ESRB and 3+ by PEGI. Developed by the award-winning team at EA Criterion in Guildford, the game will ship under the EA™ brand on January 22, 2008. Demo is now available worldwide on the PlayStation®Network and Xbox LIVE™ Marketplace. For more information about the Burnout franchise, please visit http://burnout.ea.com or the EA press website at http://info.ea.com.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink