Burnout Paradise Soundtrack Revealed

EA is known for their strong and varied game soundtracks, but lately their song lists have made me scratch my head and wonder if I even qualify to write about music anymore, what with all the bands I haven't recognised. Not so with Burnout Paradise, which features at least 10 tracks I could sing for you (badly) right now, including the Guns N' Roses masterpiece, Paradise City - which was really a no brainer considering that's where the game takes place.

Other artists I recognise include Adam and the Ants, Faith No More, Alice in Chains, Jimmy Eat World, and Twisted Sister with I Wanna Rock, which pretty much guaranteed EA $US 60 of my hard-earned monies. Hit the jump for the full track list while I load up my iPod and drive my broken blue Nissan Sentra dangerously down the highway shouting Dee Snider vocals at the top of my lungs.