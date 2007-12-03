The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Busy, Busy Bees

To: Ash & Luke From: Maggie Subject: Am I allowed to write these things?

So Flynn and I have been busy people the past couple of weeks - both my grandparents died a few weekends back, and Flynn graciously held down the fort for two weeks while I was taking care of family business. Now Flynn is off for two weeks so he can make a cross country drive out to San Francisco. I did the same kind of drive back in September, but Flynn's trip sounds a lot more fun than my frenzied dash to get to San Diego - I hope he's having a fun trip, because weekend work at Kotaku Towers is decidedly less fun without him to talk to.

Now I'm busy with the end of the quarter crush, and looking forward to the holidays and a nice, long break. I've got two big papers to crank out for both my major field and this year's minor field, modern Japanese history, plus some undergraduate term papers to grade. In about 7 months, I'll be more or less qualified to teach Japanese history from the late Tokugawa up through the immediate post-war period - which is a frightening thought.

Here's what you might have missed this weekend:

EA is apologising for the long wait to get replacement Rock Band guitars with a free EA game.

Crecente reported on 1Up's show of support for Gamespot reviewers and asked reviewers to send us their own experiences regarding pressure for good reviews.

And Vivendi Games and Activision are merging to form Activision Blizzard, which we all agree is a pretty crappy name.

Flynn's off again next weekend, but I'll be here keeping an eye on the place while working feverishly on papers, papers, and more papers.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles