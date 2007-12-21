Sure, we may bemoan the lack of fully fledged Christmas, Hannukah and Kwanzaa video games, but the little things that developers do to keep us in the spirit certainly counts for something. Infinity Ward's effort, a wintry version of multiplayer map "Crash" released just yesterday alongside version 1.4 of Call of Duty 4 for the PC, for example, has our cockles as warm as the hearths at Kotaku Towers. This pretty clip of the map revision, courtesy of the lords and lasses at Destructoid, teaches us the true meaning of Christmas. Or something.
Call Of Duty 4 Get Christmas Crash
Comments
nevermind,
PC only map: http://www.charlieoscardelta.com/sitrep.php?uid=44983&b_id=MTIzMA==&req=view
So is this cool map being added to the PS3 and X360 map rotations?