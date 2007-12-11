Call of Duty 4 No Longer On Steam?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cod4steam_gone.jpgIt appears Steam has removed the "Purchase" button from the product page of Activision's Call of Duty 4. At first, I thought it might have something to do with all the totally justified shitbagging positive feedback regarding the Oz price hike a few weeks back.

But the US version is similarly affected. Thinking there could be some odd geo-location software operating in the background to stop Australians making the purchase from any region's page, I employed the help of a proxy.

Still no purchase option. So, what's the deal?

Turns out Steam has simply run out of its allotment of keys for the game. The word from Activision:

Activison QA is generating a new batch which usually takes 3-5 days, but they are working to expedite this process and shorten the lead time to make the game available again ASAP.

Not that any of us here will be buying the game from Steam while it's $US 88.50.

Steam - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare [Steam via Atomic]

