A post over at Next Gen Boards has a slew of pictures take from a recent trip take to Chernobyl. The images are pretty creepy, but also do a good job of illustrating how well Infinity Ward captured the feel and look of the actual place in Call of Duty 4.

I mocked up the image above using shots from the thread, which were taken in game and in city. Pretty neat.

A Map in Real Life [Next Gen Boards]