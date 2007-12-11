Someone who is more than close enough to know such things has tipped us off over the weekend that, yes, Treyarch are indeed hard at work on Call of Duty 5. And that, yes, the series is heading back to World War II. That's the stuff we'd heard already. What we didn't know is that, according to this tipster, the game's set in the under-utilized Pacific theater, something only one major WWII shooter - the awful Medal of Honour: Pacific Assault - has tried before. While (if true) the move back to well-worn WWII is mostly disappointing, if this game can branch out and explore some of the less "popular" aspects of the conflict (China, Burma, New Guinea), it might not be so bad. [Image]
Call Of Duty 5 Heading For The Pacific?
