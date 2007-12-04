Calm Down, Blizzard Still Hate Consoles

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lostvikings.jpgBet the first thing that popped into many of your minds after the Activision/Blizzard merger was "oh, WoW on consoles, then". You're wrong. Least, you are for now, while intent still holds sway over wanton moneymaking. Blizzard president Mike Morhaime:

We currently don't have any plans right now on the console side. Blizzard's focus is on the PC side. If we were to release anything on the console side, that would be managed by the Blizzard side of the business...At this point, there are no plans to release any of the Blizzard franchises on console.

Any? Not even Lost Vikings? You're breaking our hearts, Mike. You're breaking our hearts.

Comments

  • Retort Guest

    can anyone confirm that ghost is dead? no magical xbox 360 revival?

    0

