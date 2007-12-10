Canada Not Getting Rock Band Until After Christmas?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mapleleaf.gif Joystiq is reporting that Canada may have to wait until 28 December for Rock Band - past Christmas and Boxing Day. Best Buy Canada and Future Shop both have the 28 December release date. Kotakuite Josh K. also pointed us to the Rock Band forums where cranky Canadians are sounded off over the potential wait and extra cost. Now, online retailers have been and will continue to be wrong about this sort of stuff before, so I guess our Canadian friends will just have to wait and see whether they're actually getting shafted on a release date or not.

