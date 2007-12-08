Can't Wait for Next Monday!

Just a heads up! Next Monday is... You guessed it, Ban Monday. While we do welcome the new folks, we also want to warn them. We ban here at Kotaku. Ban like crazy. So please do not confuse our comment sections with your run-of-the-mill forum, boards, blah blah. We are always open to ban submissions, but next Monday the ban sensitivity on the Hammer will be turned up max. So type up your list of those you want out, send along their commenter page, the reason you want them banned and your own commenter page. The streets of Kotakuland will run hot pink and baby shit green!