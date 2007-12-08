Capcom Still Believe In Third-Party Exclusives

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ccomlogo.jpgGames cost a lot of money now, there's not as many people owning current-gen consoles as owned stuff like the PS2, competition between the three platforms is closer than last gen, blah blah blah. In short, the third-party exclusive is dead. We've heard it all before. Capcom have heard it all before, too, and do you think they care? They couldn't give a rat's arse. Capcom marketing VP - and exquisitely-named gentleman - Nique Fajors:

Exclusives are driven by gameplay functionality and cost. If you get your gameplay functionality and costs right, exclusivity can work.

How right he is! Phoenix Wright, Dead Rising, Lost Planet, Devil May Cry...oh, wait... Capcom: Third-Party Exclusives Still Viable [Next-Gen]

