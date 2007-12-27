Caribbean Nation Can Now Legally Pirate Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pflag.jpg Ever heard of Antigua and Barbuda? I have, but then I played the shit out of Sid Meier's Pirates (oh, the poignancy) when I was little, and have thus grown up knowing the names of a lot more tiny and insignificant Caribbean islands than I really should. Anyway, in a strange, strange ruling made by the World Trade Organisation with regards to a trade dispute over online gambling between them and the US, Antigua is now allowed to pirate US intellectual property. Including games. Legally. There's a catch (they can only produce $US 21 million worth annually), but if any of you are keen on some cheap games and drinks with umbrellas in them, you just found your ideal holiday spot.
U.S. copyright waived in tiny nation [Hollywood Reporter]

