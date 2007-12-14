Cash Money

To: Luke From: Crecente

Sheesh, it's been an insanely busy day, one kept happy by the fat pile of cash sitting on my desk bound for Child's Play. I plan on stopping by the bank tomorrow to deposit it before shooting off a check to the charity. But until then I'm pretending to be a coke dealer, a very low-end coke dealer. Maybe I should convert it to ones and roll around in it a bit before sending it off... yeah, maybe not.

What you missed: Funde Razor: I Am My Own Roadie Rumour: EA Considering a Colorado Dev Studio November Hardware Sales Dominated By The DS November Software Sales Activision On GH: Not So Fast MTV