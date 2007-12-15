Remember these little guys? They crashed the castle of my heart, marched right in, rescued the princess, looted the joint then strolled right on out again. At first time of writing, they were a convention-only deal, which was sad. Now, though, they're available from The Behemoth's online store. Which should make you glad! If you're the type of person who'll buy merchandise from a game that's not even out yet, that is. Which many of you undoubtedly are. [The Behemoth Store, via Dtoid]
Castle Crashers Figures On Sale Right Now
