Castlevania Animated Movie: The Goat Fucking Stays In The Picture

Warren Ellis, salty-tongued screenwriter for the who-knows-when animated film based on Castlevania III, updated his production blog on the subject recently, indicating that things are moving along quite well. Very well, actually, as the folks at Konami didn't seem to blush at the more mature themes of Ellis' screenplay. Dialogue about the sexual violation of a goat? Cool. Lots of bad language? Just peachy, it seems. Ellis and company's plans for "a film for adults" look like they're shaping up.

Still, we're a long way off from seeing Castlevania: Dracula's Curse for ourselves, as Ellis points out.

Notes [Castlevania: Dracula's Curse]