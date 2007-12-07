Castlevania Movie Postponed

Great news! A few months back, we heard that Paul W.S. Anderson was trying to rush the Castlevania movie into production, in order to beat the impending writers strike. Now, though, the writer's strike has hit, there's no end in sight to it, and as a result the film's been put on the shelf until the strike is over. Which is one very short step away from being canned altogether. Castlevania fans, get with the high-fiving. [Filmwad, via Go Nintendo]