Oh you know that Team Ninja wasn't going to let the Day of the Ninja go by without giving us some sort of Ninja Gaiden love. Here's an all-new trailer for the Xbox 360 sequel, Ninja Gaiden 2, along with three new screenshots to help you actually see Ryu instead of the blur he leaves in his wake. The video itself is a lot better than the ones I saw with the game's announcement, showing off how crisp and fluid everything moves. Just a few nitpicks from a ninja standpoint. First, you can actually see him at several points during gameplay, which never happens with a real ninja. Secondly? It never takes that long to kill a spider demon in real life. They really should have hired a ninja consultant.
Celebrate DotN With Ninja Gaiden 2
