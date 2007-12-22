CheapyD Holiday Portal Porn

I've always had a fond place in my heart for CheapyD, (a place that grew to include a futon and potted plant after he took me to watch Sumo in Tokyo this year) and this is why: He's got a great self-deprecating sense of humor. One that manages to, once a year, encapsulate the life of a bloggerin a three-panel comic. We feel your pain Cheapy... well, no, not literally.
Make sure to stop by his site and say "Hi."
CAG Comic: A(ss)perture Science [Cheap Ass Gamer]
