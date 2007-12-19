Child's Play Makes A Difference In Atlanta

Our local CBS affiliate here in Atlanta just aired a special report on the impact Penny-Arcade's annual Child's Play charity drive has had on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the country. The story looks at the effects of the effort through the eyes of DeAngelis Davis, an Atlanta teen in the hospital for heart problems, who passes the time playing Dragon Ball Z on his PS2 with his mom. Sure hospital rep Steven Wagner is a little mixed up about the origins of Child's Play, and the video does contain an unfortunately funny cut to the EKG monitor after the line, "he'll challenge his mom Angela to a game," but it's nice to see the mainstream media in a tiny town like Atlanta pick up on the gist of what Child's Play is all about.

Charity Gives Children Something To Play [CBS 46]