The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Child's Play Makes A Difference In Atlanta

Our local CBS affiliate here in Atlanta just aired a special report on the impact Penny-Arcade's annual Child's Play charity drive has had on Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the country. The story looks at the effects of the effort through the eyes of DeAngelis Davis, an Atlanta teen in the hospital for heart problems, who passes the time playing Dragon Ball Z on his PS2 with his mom. Sure hospital rep Steven Wagner is a little mixed up about the origins of Child's Play, and the video does contain an unfortunately funny cut to the EKG monitor after the line, "he'll challenge his mom Angela to a game," but it's nice to see the mainstream media in a tiny town like Atlanta pick up on the gist of what Child's Play is all about.

Charity Gives Children Something To Play [CBS 46]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles