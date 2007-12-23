China GDC '08 Moving to Beijing

There's just no love for Shanghai these days - the 2nd annual China Game Developers Conference (like the American one, just in China for the Chinese market) is moving to Beijing for the 2008 conference, to be held 24-26 September at the Jiuhua Spa and Resort. Faaaancy. The full press release is after the jump - if I weren't avoiding the Mainland like the plague in '08, I'd love to go.

The China Game Developers Conference (GDC), now in its second year, will take place September 24-26, 2008 at the Jiuhua Spa and Resort in Beijing. CMP Technology, presenters of the largest global event dedicated to videogame creation, the Game Developers Conference, have once again partnered with leading technology, media and events company, IDG, and now with Beijing Howell International Exhibition Co Ltd, producers of the immensely popular China Joy, to present China GDC 2008. The event builds on the success of the 2007 event, which exceeded expectations with more than 2,000 attendees. China GDC will once again feature content programmed by an advisory board of Chinese developers who share a commitment to promote and support their country's game industry.

China GDC aims to advance the state of China's game industry by creating a focused event with the top-quality content and sense of community for which the original GDC has become known. China GDC will be produced "by China, for China," offering unique opportunities for learning, networking, and inspiration in the Chinese market, and for those looking for a vertical reach into that market.

"While GDC connects the worldwide game development community, the goal of China GDC is to provide the burgeoning Chinese market a unique, specialized experience," said Meggan Scavio, Senior Conference Manager of CMP's Game Developers Conference. "We look forward to expanding on the success of the 2007 event by complementing the formula and spirit of GDC with the extended reach of our partners in China."