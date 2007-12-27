Christmas Hangover

To: Crecente

From: Luke

Yesterday was probably the best Christmas ever. My girlfriend got me an amazing piece of hand-drawn Princess Mononoke art, I caught up with a ton of family and friends and ate a whole duck. Good times!

Today, though? Not the best day to settle down and get back to work. Why? Got a food hangover. Maybe eating a whole duck wasn't such a great idea. Maybe drinking a few litres of punch with it wasn't such a great idea, either. Whatever. In an attempt at recovery, I'm typing this lying on the couch, sipping on some lemon/lime cordial and watching the Boxing Day test on TV, so would appreciate it if you day-shift types can keep it down while I sleep this all off.

You missed the following:

