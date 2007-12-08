Christmas In Azeroth Updates For BC

It's almost time for the Feast of Winter Veil in the World of Warcraft, Azeroth's annual Christmas party that features holiday-themed quests and items to help players pretend they are actually celebrating the season and not just sitting in a chair in their underwear! This year marks the first post-Burning Crusade feast, and Blizzard has updated the event to make sure players hanging out beyond the Dark Portal get their daily dose of holiday cheer. Changes include Preserved Holly, the special item that transforms your mount into a reindeer, now working with flying mounts, a new Mechanotoy pet under the Winter Veil trees in Orgrimmar and Ironforge, and a Handful of Snowflakes item that makes it snow over your head. Huzzah! They've also added holiday bosses to several of the Burning Crusade instances, which are basically normal bosses wearing festive outfits that drop Santa Claus hats when defeated, which will be ninja looted by the damn hunter, who will then disconnect. Happy holidays!

New features to Feast of Winter Veil 2007 - The Preserved Holly - http://www.wowhead.com/?item=21213 - that players can get from completing special holiday quests can now be used on flying mounts. This will temporarily turn their flying mount into a flying reindeer that trails sparkles as it flies through the air - Handful of Snowflakes - this is a new item you can obtain by /kiss -ing a Winter Reveler NPC. It will create a light snowfall above any targeted player. - Burning Crusade Holiday Bosses - as in past years, certain bosses will be dressed in a festive fashion and will drop seasonal hats when defeated. The holiday versions of the bosses will begin on Dec. 25 and end on Jan. 2. These bosses include: o Grand Warlock Netherkurse (Shattered Halls) o Grandmaster Vorpil (Shadow Labyrinth) o Exarch Maladaar (Auchenai Crypts) o Captain Skarloc (Durnholde Keep) o Nethermancer Sepethrea (Mechanar) o High Botanists Freywinn (Botanica) - Mechanotoy - This is a new gift that can be obtained from under the Winter Veil tree in Ironforge and Orgrimmar. It lets you summon a Mechanotoy non-combat pet to follow you around.