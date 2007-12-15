Christmas NiGHTS To Be Included In PlayStation 2 Remake

The remake of NiGHTS Into Dreams for the PlayStation 2 is, so far, still currently a Japan-only release. However, that will surely change based on demand for the Saturn classic, now that Sega of Japan has confirmed that the limited Christmas NiGHTS edition of the original game will be included in the PS2 port as a "Christmas Dream", unlocked by completing the standard edition of the game.

