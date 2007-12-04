Game site Insert Credit directs our attention to Korean MMO Perfect KO, which has Street Fighter's Ken and Chun-Li as playable and customisable 3D characters. What's more, the game's developer Neowiz is open to including character licenses from other fighters as well! As Insert Credit explains, the game is a 6-or-less simultaneous fighter with 3-on-3 matches and a survival mode. Beta test kicks off December 6th, and Ken will be playable. If more fighters are added, they should really call this fighter Neowiz vs. Capcom vs. SNK vs. SEGA vs. Tecmo vs. Namco. Chun-Li and Ken MMO [Insert Credit]
Chun-Li And Ken Battle in 3D Korean MMO
