Picking up where we left off, here are the 3D models of Street Fighter characters Chun-Li and Ken for Korea MMO fighter Perfect KO. Decent enough 3D models, we guess, but still prefer their 2D counterparts. The game's developers got the character licenses from Capcom and are open to including fighters from other games. Hit the jump for another image of Ken and his 3D mullet.

Chun-Li, Ken [4Gamer, Thanks Derrick!]