Chun-Li Casting News

kristin_kreuk_chun_li.jpgComingSoon is reporting that Chun-Li has been cast in the upcoming Street Fighter movie based on the character and that Smallville actress Kristin Kreuk will star. Guess that squashes those rumours that Jessica Biel will play Chun-Li. It's about the best we could have hoped for, given that Kreuk seems to be able to act. I'm basing this solely on the fact that she's been nominated for "best actress" in the Teen Choice Awards. Given that she's half-Chinese, according to her IMDB profile, makes the casting news even easier to swallow. Hopefully, the thigh prosthetics/computer generated effects will be believable.

Street Fighter: Legend of Chun-Li will be directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak of Doom and Exit Wounds infamy.

Kristin Kreuk is Chun-Li in Street Fighter! [Coming Soon - thanks, Daniel!]

