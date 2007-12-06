CliffyB Plays With Transformers Dolls

Epic's Lead Designer and tiny little gaming god Cliff Bleszinski may come off as all hip and cool, but deep down inside he's just a big old geek like many of you people. After Wizard Entertainment's Toyfare listed the lancer chainsaw from Gears of War as one of the 50 greatest fictional weapons of all time, he got in touch with them to let them know what a huge, toy-collecting dork he was, even going as far as to include pictures of his office, like the one above, brimming with Transformers dolls. Ha! His favourite TF?

The obvious choice is Optimus Prime but to be honest I've always had a soft spot for Springer since he's a triple changer that uses his helicopter blades as a friggin' sword. I mean, come on, how cool is that?

The folks at Toyfare then asked him the mother of all game designer / toy geek questions. How would you make a Transformers video game?

I'd do the first movie as a playable title. Imagine fighting off thousands of Sharktacons... defending Autobot city while it transforms... or even climbing all over Unicron himself "Shadow of the Colossus" style. I want to control Hot Rod while he's tearing up the mountainside and that rock song "Dare" is playing in the background. I want the option of Optimus Prime surviving that damned fight with Megatron. I want a Starscream shooting gallery as Galvatron and a Junkion level and a playable Arcee.

Sounds like a pretty amazing game, you know - if you're into that sort of thing. *twitches* So there you have it. CliffyB is a silly, doll-collecting Transformers geek! Let us all laugh at him!

BLESZINSKI: GAME DESIGNER, TOY COLLECTOR [Wizard's Toyfare]