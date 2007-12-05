CNET Employee Responds To Gamespot Controversy, CNET Starting Investigation

The entire GameSpot craziness that we've seen for the last week or so is bad news for the site. But the repercussions could be just as bad for GameSpot's equally trafficking though possibly more famous/influential tech-reviewing parent site, CNET.

Yet CNET hasn't said a word. And according to a trusted source within the organisation, none of CNET's writers are all that happy about the delay despite CNET higher ups launching an investigation on the matter. The main point of contention seems to be this: CNET released a memo quickly after Gerstmann's media extravaganza erupted. The letter wasn't rude or commanding. It merely reaffirmed CNET's "commitment to editorial integrity"—a quote straight from the subject line. The letter also stipulated that Gerstmann had been fired for legitimate reasons.

Our contact clarified that CNET editors really aren't all that concerned about Gerstmann's departure, but that since this internal memo was released, CNET has not said the same (or anything, for that matter) on the Gerstmann topic to the external media. And meanwhile, CNET editors are trying to be respectful of the company's situation and allow the booming CNET voice to speak first. Our source thinks their company should "hurry up."

The last tidbit we learned is that CNET is sending in their Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Jai Singh to conduct an internal investigation into Gamespot policies.

Wow. Does that read like Daddy's coming home to give a proper spanking or what?