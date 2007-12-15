COD4 Is Just $US 39.95 On Amazon

As part of Amazon's "Video Games 10 days, 10 deals" sale, Call of Duty 4 is deeply discounted for both the Xbox 360 and PS3. On either platform, it's just $US 39.95 to land a copy (and, of course, you get the free shipping on orders over $US 25). While the game has already sold a boatload of discs, many late adopters (OK, maybe just me) will find themselves making a very reasonably priced purchase in the very near future. Wait...since when is $US 40 "reasonable"? Oh my god, we've been brainwashed!

