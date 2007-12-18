Codemasters Announce New Action Game

Codemasters have announced "Project Strike Team". What is it? Nobody knows, but boy, that name needs a do-over. It's built on their new EGO engine, the game is a 'character-driven action title', and we don't know what platforms it'll appear on. What we do know is that the EGO engine is built to handle enormous environments, and that the game will incorporate the developer's experience with driving games. So a Codemasters GTA clone? Our magic 8-ball says "why not". Codemasters readies its 'Strike Team' [Develop]